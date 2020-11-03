IPL 2020: I Don't Think They've Got It To Win It: Michael Vaughan on RCB's Chances

Former England captain Michael Vaughan is one of those who think RCB are not the title contenders. Yes, not even this year.“Can the RCB team win it this year? I’ve said that from the beginning, I don’t think they’ve got enough collectively to win it,” Vaughan told Cricbuzz.

RCB who have been playing IPL from its inception is yet to win a title and reached the finals of the tournament on two occasions. That is in 2009 and 2016 and ended up losing on both occasions. Even after regaining a momentum in this year's IPL, RCB went onto lose their last four games and still managed to qualify. If Vaughan is to be believed RCB will have to play 'hard and aggressive Cricket' to win their maiden title.

“Look anything is possible particularly in 2020, the world’s been turned upside down so who knows what’s gonna happen. Virat Kohli might bat left-handed and win them the game (in a gest) but it’s a tall order,” he said.He added that there are not enough players at RCB who can step up under pressure.

“I look at teams and individuals and see are there enough individuals in the RCB team full of confidence to play in the pressure that they would be under... I guess the one thing in RCB’s favour is that they’ve got no other options but to play hard and aggressive cricket,” Vaughan said.

Earlier yesterday too RCB went onto lose a crucial game to Delhi Capitals and now will have to show their class in the IPL Eliminator.Getting their act together in the nick of time after a two-week winless run, DC chased down a target of 153 with six balls to spare. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (54) and Ajinkya Rahane (64) struck fine half-centuries to power DC to their target after their bowlers dished out a clinical performance and restricted RCB to 152 for seven. This was a much-needed victory for Capitals after four defeats in a row.