- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended158/4(20.0) RR 7.9
HYD
RAJ163/5(20.0) RR 7.9
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatMatch Ended169/4(20.0) RR 8.45
BLR
CHE132/8(20.0) RR 8.45
Bangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: I Pity Those Who Are Criticising MS Dhoni for his Performance: Syed Kirmani
Taking pity on those who are criticizing Mahendra Singh Dhoni for his not-so-inspiring performance in the ongoing IPL, former India wicketkeeper Syed Kirmani says age and a long sabbatical from the game have impacted the stalwart's performance.
- PTI
- Updated: October 11, 2020, 8:21 PM IST
Dhoni is in the eye of the storm for his own and Chennai Super Kings' below-par show. They are languishing at the sixth spot in the eight-team competition with two wins and five defeats.
Dhoni is in the eye of the storm for his own and Chennai Super Kings' below-par show. They are languishing at the sixth spot in the eight-team competition with two wins and five defeats.
Dhoni is yet to come up with a match-winning knock and his ability as a finisher has come under the scanner.
"There is a time in the career of every player to escalate, similarly there is also a time to come down. Things change with time, I take pity on those who are criticizing Dhoni for his performance," Kirmani told PTI.
"We must not forget that Dhoni had been one of the best finishers of the game at one point of time. He is returning to cricket after a long sabbatical and it has impacted Mahi's (Dhoni) performance in this IPL season."
Dhoni took a break from cricket after India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year in July and in August this year, the World Cup-winning India captain announced his retirement from international cricket, just before the IPL.
In IPL 2020, Dhoni, 39, has failed to force the pace in chases as he had done many times in the past.
He has so far managed just 112 runs from seven innings with unbeaten 47 being the highest.
"At this age people don't have that much agility left, compared to youngsters. Besides, a player has lots of tension regarding his future endeavors. It's natural and obvious and we must accept it," Kirmani said.
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2510 Oct, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2410 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Punjab by 2 runs
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
-
HYD vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2208 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
