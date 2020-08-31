IPL 2020: I 'Sincerely Hope' Everything Will Go on Fine - Sourav Ganguly on IPL Schedule

With two CSK players already in quarantine after testing positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), the IPL officials find themselves in a developing crisis. The schedule of the tournament is yet to be announced and the BCCI will have to be extremely wary with the execution, given the complications involved.
But if the BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is to be believed, starting the tournament on time is going to be key.
Speaking to Times of India, Ganguly also spoke on CSK's new crisis.
"I cannot comment on the situation of Chennai Super Kings, we’ll see if they can start as per schedule," he said.
"I hope the IPL will be conducted well. We have a long schedule for the tournament and I sincerely hope everything will go on just fine," he added.
Elaborating on the COVID situation, the BCCI president said that it's better to accept the reality and move ahead.
"The entire world is coping with the crisis. Football and cricket matches are being conducted to empty stadiums globally. We will also have to accept that reality," he explained.
New Indian Express had earlier reported that CSK wouldn't ask for change in schedule. They will instead be in quarantine till September 6 and begin training the following day. Although it's not official yet, it's understood that Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener.
Earlier CSK pacer Deepak Chahar was tested positive for Coronavirus in Dubai following which another cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad too had tested positive. Meanwhile, Suresh Raina too returned to India for 'personal reasons', with speculation rife that his decision was based on the cropping up of new cases within the CSK camp. A total of 13 members from the traveling party, including the two players, had tested positive for the virus.
IPL is scheduled to begin on September 19 with the final slated for November 10.
