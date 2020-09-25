IPL 2020: 'I Told Maxwell I'm Not in Control of My Batting, He Said You're Joking' - KL Rahul

KXIP skipper KL Rahul said he was happy to lead from the front after they registered a dominant win over RCB in an IPL 2020 encounter at Dubai on Thursday.

Rahul scored an unbeaten 132 off 69 balls and was even adjugded Player of the Match for his knock that saw him score the first century of this year's editon of the tournament.

"As a leader it's important to lead from the front. It's a complete team performance and I am really happy," Rahul said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I told Maxi (Glenn Maxwell) that I am not feeling completely in control of my batting, he said you must be joking, you are hitting really well.

"During the toss is the only time I feel like a captain and otherwise I balance being a player and the captain."

Rahul also had words of praise for young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who impressed once again with figures of 3-32 in his four overs.

"I watched the U-19 World Cup. He (Bishnoi) has a lot of fight in him. He's always ready when I throw the ball. He wants to get into the contest."

Mohammed Shami, who earned himself the Purple Cap after getting one wicket in this match, said he was happy with the bowling line-up of the side this year and that he was relishing the responsibility of being the side's senior bowler.

"I have the responsibility to deliver with the new ball, help my bowling partners and try to hit the right areas. We also have a good batting line up and our bowling is more improved this year.

"It is a young unit with a good mix of experience and even skill wise we are good."