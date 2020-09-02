IPL 2020: 'I Treat Suresh Raina Like Son, But Can't Decide on Comeback,' Says N Srinivasan
Suresh Raina is like a "son" to him but Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan on Wednesday said the all-rounder's return to the side this IPL season after an unanticipated pullout would be decided by the team management led by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
