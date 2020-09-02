Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

CPL, 2020 Match 24, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 03 September, 2020

2ND INN

St Lucia Zouks

109/7 (20.0)

St Lucia Zouks
v/s
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Guyana Amazon Warriors*

44/1 (6.3)

Guyana Amazon Warriors need 66 runs in 81 balls at 4.88 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

11 Sep, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: 'I Treat Suresh Raina Like Son, But Can't Decide on Comeback,' Says N Srinivasan

Suresh Raina is like a "son" to him but Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan on Wednesday said the all-rounder's return to the side this IPL season after an unanticipated pullout would be decided by the team management led by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

PTI |September 2, 2020, 5:54 PM IST
N Srinivasan, MS DHoni

Suresh Raina is like a "son" to him but Chennai Super Kings owner N Srinivasan on Wednesday said the all-rounder's return to the side this IPL season after an unanticipated pullout would be decided by the team management led by skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Raina had last week left the CSK camp in Dubai amid 13 COVID-19 cases, including national team seamer Deepak Chahar, but there was some controversy regarding an alleged breach of bio bubble, something the player has categorically denied.

The former BCCI president was initially furious with Raina's departure but softened his stance later.

The player also seemed to have spoken to Srinivasan and called him a father figure besides indicating that he might come back.

ALSO READ: 'A Father Can Scold His Son' - Suresh Raina Defends CSK Owner N Srinivasan's 'Prima Donna' Comments 

"I have treated him like one (son). The reason for CSK's success in IPL over the years is because of the fact that franchise never poked its nose into cricketing matters. India Cements is running cricket since '60s. I will always remain like that," Srinivasan told PTI.

So, is he expecting Raina to be back in the UAE and play in the IPL? "Look, please understand, that that's not my domain (whether Raina will come back or not) at all," the former ICC and BCCI chief said.

ALSO READ: Concern for My Family, Not Discomfort with Bio-bubble, Led to Departure: Suresh Raina 

"We own a team, we own the franchise but we do not own players. The team is ours but players are not. I don't own the players," he added.

For Srinivasan, the decision on Raina will lay with the team management, which means skipper Dhoni and CEO KS Viswanathan.

"I am not the cricket captain. I have never told them (team management) whom to play, whom to take in the auction, never. We have the greatest captain of all times. So, why shall I even interfere in cricketing matters?" Srinivasan said.

CSK have been three-time champions in the high-profile league, shifted to UAE this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

chennai super kingsCSKipl 2020kasi viswanathanMS Dhonin srinivasansuresh raina

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Fri, 11 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 5083 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6009 261
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more