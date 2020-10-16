- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2020: 'I Was Surprised; It's a Selfless Decision' - Eoin Morgan on Dinesh Karthik Stepping Down
Not only did the stepping down of Dinesh Karthik as KKR skipper come as a surprise to the franchise and the fans, but also to the now captain Eoin Morgan. The latter went on to praise the selfless decision by Karthik and said that he had put the team on top, once again.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 6:51 PM IST
"I was surprised, as was everybody. Yesterday, Dinesh Karthik informed us that he wants to step step back and focus on his batting as that's the best option for the team. I think it was selfless, also shows a lot of courage from him to put the team first ahead of him being skipper, Morgan said before the start of their match against Mumbai Indians.
"I'm delighted to continue a leadership role within the team. Hopefully continue to work alongside our players. Half-way through the tournament, we've shown some potential but haven't achieved majority of it yet. Tonight will be another good test," Morgan further added.
Morgan then went on to comment on the younger players, who too understand their roles and have played a big part in KKR's success.
"I've continued to be myself. Within any good or great side, you have to have a number of leaders within the change room and we have that in abundance. We have a lot of young guys stepping up in different stages, Gill, Rana, Nagarkoti to name a few. We have abundance of overseas players to lead as well. Between myself and Dinesh, captain and vice captain, we can be at the forefront at that. Obviously the driving engine will be the guys behind us."
