IPL 2020: I Wouldn't Say I'm a Gifted Player, Says Shreyas Iyer After Smashing 88 off 38

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 88 off 38 balls to power his side to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah on Saturday. The win put Delhi on top of the table with three wins from four matches. After the game, Shreyas Iyer explained that he wanted to take time to settle down even through the pitch was flat and ground, small.

[IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE]

"It was really necessary for me to take time at the start which I did in the earlier games as well. It was the right time for me to take on the bowlers and then rotate the strike as well after that. Luckily it worked out for me. I know the hard work and the smart work I have put in through my gym sessions, so I wouldn’t say I am a gifted player,” he said in the post match presentation.

"We keep talking about close victories and this was one of them. Really satisfied with the way everyone stepped up."

Iyer said it was unfortunate that Amit Mishra was injured in the middle of Delhi's defence, but lauded the other bowlers for stepping up.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Stars as Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders and Move Atop Standings

"Unfortunate to lose Amit Mishra in the middle when he was spinning the ball really well," he said. "It is really difficult to defend here. It has been such an amazing tournament, especially in Sharjah. It is always a thrill to play at this ground, the last time I played here was in the Under-19s. Winning the match was the icing on the cake.

"We were confident we had two good overs left, but anything could happen, it is a funny game is T20s and especially here in Sharjah. We really have a good platform and we have to be insatiable with our work ethics and keep getting better game after game from here on."