- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Ian Bishop Praises Anrich Nortje on Twitter, Rashid Latif Disagrees
As former cricketers praised Nortje on Twitter, former Pakistan captain vehemently disagreed with their views.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 3:59 PM IST
Anrich Nortje, the 26-year-old South African pacer is making waves with his pace bowling in this year’s IPL 2020. Although he has been bowling consistently well, picking up 10 wickets with an amazing strike rate of 19, It was his performance against Rajasthan Royals that caught the eye. In an epic match-up against England’s Jos Buttler, Nortje didn’t let up on his pace constantly clocking speeds above 150kmph. He ultimately bowled Buttler and had the last laugh.Such was his performance that former cricketers praised the youngster on social media. Former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop tweeted.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Anrich Nortje just knocked Butler over with a 155kph rocket of a ball🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 14, 2020
However, former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif wasn’t amused with Bishop’s views. He said this is not the first time someone has clocked 150.
In past 150 is routine ball speed you , Sir curtly Ambrose , Walsh, Anthony , Brett Lee , Waqar , Bond , shoaib and Sami consistently bowled fast in ODI and Test matches.@ambrose_curtly @BrettLee_58 @shoaib100mph @waqyounis99 @ShaneBond27 pic.twitter.com/921aTYZ2Ss
— Rashid Latif ®️🇵🇰🌹 (@iRashidLatif68) October 14, 2020
South African Anrich Nortje clocked three of the fastest deliveries in IPL history, the fastest being 156.2 kmph, against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.
"The word floating around our team is freedom. You give people the freedom to go out there and be confident about it," former India wicket-keeper Vijay Dahiya said.
"From day one, Ponting has been emphasising with everyone that we give batsmen and bowlers that freedom to express themselves. By nature, Nortje is someone who goes out and bowls fast. There are no instructions to bowl fast. You cannot ask everyone to bowl fast. If you have genuine pace, then obviously you'd like to give that," said the former Delhi captain.
Recent Matches
-
BLR vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3115 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3014 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
-
CHE vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 2913 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches