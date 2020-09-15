IPL 2020: 'If RCB Didn't Have Balance Earlier, Virat Kohli Should Have Got More Involved,' Says Gambhir

If Virat Kohli felt Royal Challengers Bangalore lacked balance earlier, he should have been more involved in picking the team, said former India batsman Gautam Gambhir.

If Virat Kohli felt Royal Challengers Bangalore lacked balance earlier, he should have been more involved in picking the team, said former India batsman Gautam Gambhir. The RCB captain Kohli had earlier said the current squad is the most balanced since 2016, when they finished runner-up.

"The first thing is that Virat Kohli is the one who has been captaining RCB since 2016. So if the balance was not there earlier, then Virat Kohli should have got more involved," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Gambhir said RCB are still batting heavy but expected the bowlers to perform better since they're out of M Chinnaswamy stadium.

"I still feel that RCB look a little batting-heavy. But one thing that you will see a little different is that the bowlers will be happy because they will not have to play 7 matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium," he explained. You will be playing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi which probably have bigger grounds, wickets are not as flat as Chinnaswamy. It is always difficult to judge the bowlers from Chinnaswamy’s point of view.

"India’s smallest ground and the flattest wicket is in Chinnaswamy, so bowlers will be happier and you might see a better performance from bowlers like Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini."

Gambhir said Chris Morris' addition to the RCB line up will give them the balance both in death bowling as well as lower order batting.

"Chris Morris provides balance to the RCB squad, a quality all-rounder although he has not played much cricket. He can be a finisher as a batsman and can also give you 4 overs and bowl at the death.

"They have Washington Sundar and Yuzvendra Chahal as well but it will have to be seen which 4 overseas players RCB picks in their XI," Gambhir said.