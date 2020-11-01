IPL 2020: 'If You Lose Three in a Row, You Can Also Win Three in a Row' - RCB's AB de Villiers

Following their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore face a precarious situation as they might be in a must-win situation in their last IPL 2020 league game, against Delhi Capitals

AB de Villiers said it's a 'terrible feeling' to lose three consecutive games but said they remained positive.

"It's a terrible feeling to lose three in a row, you never want to do that," de Villiers said in the press conference. "But that's the nature of this tournament, anything can happen: if you lose three in a row, you can win three in a row as well. The Delhi game is a big game we all know that. We're going to have to come out with our best cricket on the day. If we do, things will look up very well for us."

De Villiers said losing himself and Josh Philippe in successive overs in the middle hurt RCB.

"It cost us 20-30 runs now if you look at it," de Villiers said. "At the end of the day, it might have not been enough anyway. The field got very wet in the second innings which changed the conditions quite a bit and maybe 140 would have been short as well.

"Yes, we were initially talking about 160 which I think was a bit high. Right at the end there we were starting to talk about 140 would be a good score. Credit to them they bowled exceptionally well. From the word go they didn't give us a lot of boundary balls. Their seamers particularly started well in the PowerPlay. They didn't make a lot of mistakes. After the PowerPlay it didn't get much easier with Rashid, who didn't bowl a lot of bad balls either tonight. I think they applied a lot of pressure.

"I thought we did everything we could do out there. They bowled very well. They got a couple to sneak a few through bat and pad, a couple of good catches. They didn't make a lot of mistakes. Maybe we could have played better, I would never shy away from saying that. But they put a lot of pressure on us tonight."

De Villiers said SRH played the conditinos well.

"The Sharjah wicket was very slow, the outfield was slow as well so punching through covers didn't go for four, it went for one or two. That also put a lot of pressure. I thought they were quite boring out there which was what was required on this wicket. There was enough in the wicket to do the basics well, they hit top of the wicket with the odd cutter on a good length. They backed that up with very good fielding."