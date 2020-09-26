IPL 2020: I'm Lucky to Have Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje in the Team: Shreyas Iyer

Prithvi Shaw was adjudged Man of the Match for his superb knock at the top of the order.

Man of the match Prithvi Shaw has said that he was playing well last year too but this year he has made sure that he doesn’t repeat the ‘silly mistakes'. Shaw slammed 64 off 43 balls and laid a solid platform for Delhi Capitals who posted a stiff total of 175 for 3 on board which turned out to be too much for CSK.

“In the start you have to see how the wicket is, playing along the ground is more important. I was striking the ball well last year as well, but I was making silly mistakes.”

Shaw revealed that he would see the highlights of his knock and learn more from it.“This time I decided to play more ground shots. I would like to see the highlights of my knock and understand how it went and what I could do. The wicket was nice to bat on,” Shaw added.

Meanwhile Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs and skipper Shreyas Iyer said he is pretty happy to take things forward.

“I am really happy with the performance. I would give them the benefit of doubt, is tough to catch in these conditions. You misjudge the ball, really don't know how to pace yourself.”

He hailed the openers for the solid start and said that he is ‘lucky’ to have some fine pacers like Anrch Nortje and Kagiso Rabada.

"In the team meeting we decided that we are going to assess the batting conditions early and then play accordingly. The way the openers started gave us a lot of confidence and the finish was good too. I am lucky to have KG and Nortje in the team. It's important to stick together as a team and we need to enjoy each other's success," Iyer signed off.