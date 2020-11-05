IPL 2020: 'I'm Okay With Not Taking Wickets and Winning the Tournament' - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah bowled Mumbai Indians to victory over Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier with a dream spell of 4 for 14 in 4 overs, including a double-wicket maiden.

It sealed MI's spot in the IPL 2020 final and also earned him the Purple Cap for most wickets in the tournament, apart from the Man of the Match award.

Bumrah, though, is least bothered about the number of wickets.

"I'm okay with not taking wickets and winning the tournament. I have been given a role so I just want to execute that role," he said.

Bumrah bowled two special deliveries in the game - a yorker in his first over that bowled Shikhar Dhawan, and a length ball that skidded on to dismiss Marcus Stoinis bowled for 65. Asked to choose between the two, Bumrah went with the yorker.

"Early wickets are very important, especially with the dew coming in. I decided I will do that early in the game and when it comes off it's always nice," he said.

"I'm okay with whatever role is given to me. It keeps me in the game, I know what's going on. I am always ready when the captain wants me to bowl.

"I usually don't focus on the end result, When I have done that it's always gone downhill. I don't focus on what I can't control. I take it ball by ball."

Bumrah said it was special to work with Trent Boult, who too started the slide with two wickets in the very first over.

"We've got really good camaraderie. First time I'm playing with him. Been very good working with him, understanding different perspective. Help each other. We have discussions about bowling, different fields and situations. We learn from each other which is the best thing."

Bumrah, the Man of the Match, joked that he was glad to receive the award in a tournament where batsmen have been receiving most of them.

"Batsmen have been taking all the awards, so it's good to get it as a bowler. Ah no, I don't worry about awards. As long as the team is winning I am happy."