IPL 2020: 'I'm Speechless,' Says KL Rahul as KXIP Find Winning Habit

After snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, a speechless Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul was glad that his team was finally making winning a habit.

Punjab choked Hyderabad for a 12-run win to stay in the hunt for a play-off spot with their fourth win on the trot.

"We are making it a habit. Winning is a habit, which we somehow didn't find in the first half. Honestly, I'm speechless right now," Rahul said at the post-match presentation. "Everybody's chipped in. Low-scoring games is when you realise the importance of those 10-15 runs scored by batsmen, those diving stops and those tight overs. It was a complete team effort.

"The work done is always behind the scenes. Not just the players but the support team. You can't change a lot in two months but all these guys have pushed the boys to be better and better."

Rahul said the key to their performances in the second half was the absence of panic, even when they had won only one of their first seven games.

"Even when we were sitting on the bottom of the table we didn't panic. We kept scrapping and we're really happy that the wins are coming. I think after me and Mandeep played the first over itself we knew it wasn't going to be a high-scoring pitch. We were thinking 160-170," he said.

"The openers have the freedom to score and I think that's what you saw with SRH as well. I was hoping we didn't give anything above 40 in the first six, I knew we could pull things back if we don't leak many runs in the powerplay as we have two leggies. We sat down and thought about the things that the bowlers would need in conditions like these and it's good to see the work paying off.

"I was positive and the team was positive."

The captain also had encouraging words for young Arshdeep Singh, who delivered in the death overs picking up three wickets.

"The work's done behind the scene. Me and the coaching team, before the tournament began, discussed what are the things we'd need for the bowlers. Arsh, the way he's bowled in pressure situations will give him a lot of confidence."