IPL 2020: 'In a Position Where We Have Nothing to Lose' - Ben Stokes After Heroics With Bat Again

Rajasthan Royals gave themselves a shot at a place in the IPL 2020 playoffs with a seven-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab on Friday, thanks to a combined batting effort led by Ben Stokes. Chasing 186, RR got home in 17.3 overs with all their batsmen contributing and Stokes top-scoring with 50 off 26 to set up the chase.

Stokes, the Man of the Match, said they're in a position where they have nothing to lose.

"I think when you are in a position like we are, you have nothing to lose," he said at the post-match presentation. "We can just go and express ourselves. We are still hanging in which is pleasing.

"The sixes are always pleasing. I went in the same mentality like I did against MI - just wanted to go hard at the new ball. We had a decent couple of days break from the last game. We normally have a quick turnaround. We had a couple of good training sessions, I cut down on the bowling part in the break just to remain fresh."

Steve Smith, the RR captain, said they're happy to be peaking towards the end of the tournament.

"The season has ebbed and flowed," he said. "Would have been nice to have a couple of wins in the middle but it is about peaking at the right time. We still need to do a bit to make the playoffs, and we need things to go our way.

"Having said that, if that happens, we are playing very good cricket. The Samson run-out was unfortunate, but you take positives from every situation. It gave Jos a chance to bat after a five-day break. He hit them well so this is a good sign. Nice to get over the line comfortably. Helps the NRR.

"Ben is a class player, plays proper shots, hits balls in weird areas, and did a job with the ball too. One of the best in the world. Sanju started the tournament really well, then in the middle couldn't get going, but that is T20 cricket. You have got to keep trusting the process. We know if he spends time in the middle, he will come good."

"We will be watching couple of games tomorrow closely and then good to go day after. We'll know then about margins, and the NRR."