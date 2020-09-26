IPL 2020: In Chennai Super Kings’ Defeat To Delhi Capitals, Ravindra Jadeja Creates Unwanted Record

The Saurashtra player has won several matches for both the India side and CSK with his powerful knock and skillful bowling but while playing against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020, Jadeja displayed a poor performance with the ball.

Records in any sport become a matter of pride and happiness but not when the record celebrates failure of any kind. Something similar happened with Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday. The Saurashtra player has won several matches for both the India side and CSK with his powerful knocks and skillful bowling but while playing against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020, Jadeja displayed a poor performance with the ball.

He conceded 44 runs in four overs in his wicketless spell on Friday, thereby getting hit for at least 40 runs in consecutive three matches. With that stats, Jadeja became the first spinner in the history of the IPL to achieve that feat.

His poor form comes with CSK accepting defeat in two consecutive matches after starting the IPL campaign on a victorious note against Mumbai Indians. In Friday’s match, Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl but the Chennai side failed to restrict Delhi Capitals. Jadeja’s spin attack had little ferocity as DC opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed his first ball for a six. His second over saw him giving away 15 runs as Player of the Match Prithvi Shaw dominated him.

Delhi Capitals set up a handsome but achievable score of 175. In reply, Chennai suffered from the start. Openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay failed to give them a strong beginning. While Watson was dismissed for 14, Vijay got out for 10 runs.

Young player Ruturaj Gaikwad failed to make an impression and experienced Kedar Jadhav also returned to the pavilion soon with 26 runs to his name. Skipper Dhoni also managed to score only 15 runs.

Faf du Plessis was the highest run scorer for the side, having netted 43 runs. At the end of the 20 overs, CSK were 131 for seven wickets, thereby losing by 44 runs.