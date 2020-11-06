IPL 2020: In Gurugram, Seven including Nepalese national held for betting on IPL matches

Till now, 40 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in cricket betting during the ongoing IPL 2020.

The Gurugram Police have arrested seven men including a Nepalese national, on charges of betting on an Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match in two separate instances.

Till now, 40 people have been arrested for alleged involvement in cricket betting during the ongoing IPL matches, police said on Friday.

In the first instance, three persons identified as Anil and Rohit of Rajasthan along with Raju Thapa, a resident of Nepal, were arrested.

The accused were arrested from Emaar Palm Terrace Select Apartment in Sector-66 in Gurugram.

"Based on specific inputs, the police raided the spot and nabbed the accused when they were placing bets on an IPL match being played between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians," said Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram Police.

The police have recovered 26 mobile phones, 1 laptop, 1 phone chargers, 1 laptop chargers, 1 register, and 1 calculator from their possession.

According to the police during the raid, they noticed that one of the accused was making entries about the game in a register while his accomplice on the phone communicated about the rates for Mumbai Indians.

A case has been registered against the suspects at Sector-65 police station in Gurugram

In another case, the police arrested four more men who were also allegedly involved in betting on an IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals on Thursday night.

The arrested men were identified as Ashish of Amanpura locality in Gurugram, Rajender Prasad Sharma of Dosa in Rajasthan, Sachin Chawla of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and Vishram Sharma of Jaipur.

Acting on tip-off, the team raided a flat located at Sector-1 in Manesar and nabbed the culprits.

13 mobile phones, 1 LED television set and a betting register have been seized from their possessions.

"During this IPL season, multiple bookies have booked, said Boken, adding that the police are carrying out a drive against punters to fight cricket betting."