IPL 2020 in UAE Confirms Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel: Report

After the fate of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup was decided on Monday, all eyes and ears were trained on announcements regarding the future of the IPL.
A report in ESPNCricinfo stated that the IPL 2020 will be helpd in UAE and that it had been confirmed on Tuesday evening by Brijesh Patel, the IPL Governing Council chairman.
"It will be held in the UAE but first the board will seek permission from the Indian government to stage it there," Patel said on Tuesday.
"The dates have not been finalised as yet and will be decided at the (next) IPL GC, which will be held in the next seven or ten days."
Earlier in the week it was reported that UAE were getting ready for the IPL to be played over there after the BCCI had given the nod citing the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic in India.
Patel has also said that a formal announcement on the matter would be made when the body meets next. Patel also confirmed that Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will be the three main venues and when asked about whether the tournament would be played behind closed doors, he said that "depends on the UAE government."
Media reports have said the IPL would run from September 26 to November 7.
The fact that a part of the IPL in 2014 was hosted by UAE also helped the BCCI decide on the venue for the 13th edition of the glitzy tournament.
Last week, Dubai Sports City's Head of Cricket and Events Salman Hanif has said they are keeping the facilities ready for such an eventuality. The IPL is aiming to secure the September-October window, which it might just grab as there is immense uncertainty surrounding the fate of the October 18 to November 15 T20 World Cup in Australia.
Speaking to 'Gulf News', Hanif said the Dubai Sports City, which includes the Dubai International Stadium and the ICC Academy, is ready as a potential venue for the glitzy T20 league. "The stadium has nine wickets on the top in case a large number of matches have to be accommodated within a smaller time-frame. We will not be scheduling any matches there to keep the wickets fresh."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
IPL 2020 in UAE Confirms Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel: Report
The fact that a part of the IPL in 2014 was hosted by UAE also helped the BCCI decide on the venue for the 13th edition of the glitzy tournament.
Upcoming Matches
The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI vs ENGManchester
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings