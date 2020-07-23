Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

ECS CYPRUS T10, 2020 Match 21, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 24 July, 2020

1ST INN

Nicosia Tigers CC *

0/0 (0.0)

Nicosia Tigers CC
v/s
Amdocs CC
Amdocs CC

Nicosia Tigers CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

30 Jul, 202017:30 IST

2nd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

01 Aug, 202017:30 IST

3rd ODI: ENG VS IRE

upcoming
ENG ENG
IRE IRE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Aug, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: Why UAE Is the Most Viable Option to Host the League - All You Need to Know

Indian Premier League is set to return to UAE for the second time after it hosted the first leg of 2014 edition due to the general elections being held in India that year. This time around it's the coronavirus pandemic that has brought IPL to UAE shores.

Cricketnext Staff |July 23, 2020, 9:00 PM IST
IPL 2020 in UAE: Ready Reckoner - Why UAE Makes Most Sense as Hosts for IPL 2020 - All You Need to Know - UAE Stadiums

Indian Premier League is set to return to UAE for the second time after it hosted the first leg of 2014 edition due to the general elections being held in India that year. This time around it's the coronavirus pandemic that has brought IPL to UAE shores. Even though BCCI got the window to host the IPL 2020 in September-November this year in the account of T20 World Cup Postponement, having the tournament in India could have been possible because of the increasing caseload of the Covid-19 cases in India.

BCCI had no option left but to take the tournament outside of the country. Initially it was UAE and Sri Lanka which were looked at potential places to host with UAE more or less controlling the spread of the virus, while Sri Lanka was one of the least affected countries by the virus.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Broadcasters Considering Commentary from Home

Why UAE for IPL 2020

UAE was zeroed down - 1. Because it has hosted the event earlier. 2. Logistically, UAE could pull off something similar or at least close to what England and Wales Cricket Board have managed by creating a bio-secure bubble for their international series against West Indies in England. The ith Dubai Sports City, which includes the Dubai International Stadium and the ICC Academy, is ready as a potential venue for the T20 league. "The stadium has nine wickets on the top in case a large number of matches have to be accommodated within a smaller time-frame. We will not be scheduling any matches there to keep the wickets fresh," Dubai Sports City's Head of Cricket and Events Salman Hanif was quoted as saying by Gulf News. In the ICC complex alone, there are 38 wickets – spread over the two Oval grounds, the simulated turf wickets as well as the state-of-the-art indoor facilities in case they want to beat the heat

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Could Begin on September 19, With 7.30 PM Starts: Report

How UAE works out better for the organisers and the franchises

Other major aspect that may have tilted the scales in UAE favour is their superior infrastructure and practice facilities along with flight connectivity. For franchises, UAE provides them with a much safer and much more manageable option of regrouping. The players generally prefer to stay in Dubai since Sharjah is only a 30-minute drive from there while Abu Dhabi takes one-and-a-half hours. According to various media reports, franchises have started to set up a base for the team. Mumbai Indians, who have a commercial partnership with the JW Marriott group, are reportedly planning to set up their base at their Dubai property. Other franchises are also planning similar hubs there, reports the Telegraph.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 in UAE Confirms Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel: Report

Cricket Stadiums in UAE

While there is still no confirmation about the venues, and the same can be expected after IPL Governing Council Meeting set for July 24, broadly speaking UAE has two Test venues and three other grounds that have hosted List A and T20 games. Dubai has the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi has Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium and in Sharjah, there is Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium. Dubai also has the ICC Cricket Academy Ground No. 1 and two Dubai Cricket Council Grounds. Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium are test venues, while ICC Cricket Academy has hosted ODIs and T20Is. The Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium stadium complex also features a pair of smaller grounds called Nursery 1 (also known as Tolerance Oval) and Nursery 2. Tolerance Oval was used for a Twenty20 International between the United Arab Emirates and Australia in October 2018

Fans could be Allowed

UAE is also looking at allowing fans to he stadiums as well considering the UAE have the Covid-19 situation in controls in the Emirates. The UAE has recorded more than 50,000 cases and over 300 deaths. India's case count, on the other hand, has crossed the 10 lakh mark, including over 25,000 deaths. “Having spectators in stadiums is subject to government approval. We will have a detailed discussion before deciding anything. There’s still time and we might consider it if the IPL is cleared to be held here,” Mubashir Usmani, general manager of Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), told The Telegraph from Dubai on Friday.

What happened in the 2014 Edition

In 2014 the first 20 matches of the league were played in the UAE split across three venues - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah Cricket Stadium. While Sharjah hosted six matches, Dubai and Abu Dhabi hosted seven each.

From the press boxipl 2020ipl 2020 broadcast in uaeipl 2020 dateipl 2020 date newsipl 2020 in uaeipl 2020 kab hogaipl 2020 new updateIPL 2020 Teamsipl 2020 telecast in uaeipl 2020 uae scheduleuae ipl 2020 schedule

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 1st ODI | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 2nd ODI | Sat, 01 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3628 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more