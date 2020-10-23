IPL 2020: In Virat Kohli’s ‘Back To School Days Post, AB de Villiers Is The Kid Who Has Finished Homework

Post win against KKR, the RCB skipper shared a group picture with a caption that is hilarious but totally relatable

It appears like Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli can finally enjoy some moments of humour. Kohli and his squad clubbed together last night which ensued in a clinical victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. Post win, the RCB skipper shared a group picture with a caption that is hilarious but totally relatable.

Kohli stated that the click took him back to his "school days." AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj are posing with Kohli in the candid click shared on Instagram. All the RCB stars are sporting their team outfits as they are looking at someone with complete attention. While others look somewhat confused and lost, de Villiers is the only one smiling like that of an angel.

In the caption, Kohli mentioned that the picture reminds him of the students from the same class. He mentioned that usually among four just one has completed his homework while the others are aware of an approaching trouble.

Kohli wrote, "This pic takes me back to school days. 4 guys from the same class, and AB is the kid who's finished homework and is prepared and the other 3 know they are in trouble."

Rashid Khan wrote, “And Siraj is even don’t know that teacher has given us homework ” Yuzvendra Chahal said, “Aur maine class bunk kar li coz aaj homework check Hona tha ” “I always did my homework though ,”declared Paddikal.

By defeating KKR by eight wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday, Virat Kohli-led side registered their seventh win of the season. Mohammed Siraj was clearly a standout performer with his two maiden overs and figures of 4-2-8-3.