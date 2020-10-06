- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonMatch Ended196/4(20.0) RR 9.8
IPL 2020: India U-19 Star Kartik Tyagi Makes Rajasthan Royals Debut
Indian fast bowler Kartik Tyagi, who starred for the U-19 team during the World Cup earlier this year, made his IPL debut against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 6, 2020, 8:52 PM IST
Indian fast bowler Kartik Tyagi, who starred for the U-19 team during the World Cup earlier this year, made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday (October 6).
The 19-year-old pacer from Uttar Pradesh had picked up 11 wickets in 6 matches during the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 and was consistently one of the fastest bowlers in the tournament as India marched to the finals before losing to Bangladesh. (MI v RR live)
Waiting for those yorkers! ⚡
T20 debut for @tyagiktk. 💥#MIvRR | #HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Lk3FZNmjJj
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 6, 2020
He plays his first class and List A cricket for home state UP. He has so far played just the one first class match in which he tool 3 wickets.
He has 5 List A appearances that have seen him claim 9 wickets and was picked up for Rs. 1.3 crore in the IPL 2020 auction.
Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday won the toss and chose to bat ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium.
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Steven Smith (captain), Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi
