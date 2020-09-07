IPL 2020: Indian Players Will Have to Adjust to Playing in Empty Stadiums - Scott Styris

Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels Indian players might take time getting used to playing in empty stadiums in the IPL 2020.
The latest edition of the Indian Premier League will take place entirely behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, with teams residing and preparing in bio-secure bubbles ehad of the tournament.
"I don’t think there will be too much of an adjustment for the overseas players. A lot of the overseas players play in front of small crowds or even empty grounds on a regular basis, so they will be used to that," Styris said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
"But you are right, Indian players, I can’t remember. I mean Kohli, 10 years ago, most of those players have been around long enough now. They won’t struggle, but they will just wonder where they are and look for that energy in other ways."
Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will open IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19 as BCCI announced the full schedule on Sunday for the tournament set to begin in two weeks' time.
The schedule IPL 2020 schedule was announced after a lot of delay due to rise in Covid-19 case in the UAE. As expected the season opener will pit the two biggest names in the competition.
24 of the matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai, while Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium will play host to 20 matches.
The iconic Emirate of Sharjah will have 12 matches at the revamped Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The league stages will also witness a total of ten double-headers.
