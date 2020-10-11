- Match 27 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
DEL
MUM166/5(20.0) RR 8.1
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 26 - 11 Oct, SunMatch Ended158/4(20.0) RR 7.9
HYD
RAJ163/5(20.0) RR 7.9
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
- Match 28 - 12 Oct, MonUp Next
RCB
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
CSK
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Injured Rishabh Pant Out of Action for At Least a Week, Confirms Shreyas Iyer
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed that their injured wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant will be out of action from IPL 2020 for at least a week.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 11, 2020, 11:28 PM IST
Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer confirmed that their injured wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant will be out of action from IPL 2020 for at least a week. Pant injured his leg in Delhi's previous match, against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah.
Pant missed Sunday's game against Mumbai Indians which Delhi lost by five wickets in Abu Dhabi. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Iyer said the doctor has advised at least a week's rest for Pant.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
"We have no idea, I spoke to the doctor. He said he has to rest for a week. Hope he comes back really strong," Iyer said when asked about Pant.
Delhi play Rajasthan Royals (October 14) and Chennai Super Kings (October 17) over the next week.
In Pant's absence, Delhi had to rejig their team combination bringing in Alex Carey as the wicketkeeper and thus dropping Shimron Hetmyer. Ajinkya Rahane batted at No. 3 with a batting slot opening up.
With the lack of power hitters in the middle order, Delhi managed only 162 for 4 in their 20 overs with Shikhar Dhawan making a relatively slow half-century (69 off 52).
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Iyer said they were 10 runs short at least and pointed to Marcus Stoinis' run out in the 17th over as a key moment.
"I would say 10-15 short, 170-175 on the board would have looked completely different. We really missed out when Stoinis got out, he was hitting the ball really well and also seeing the ball like a football, that was the main error that we did and something that we really need to work on," he said.
"Apart from that the effort we put on the field, we could definitely work on that as there were a few misfields and dropped catches as well. Overall they outplayed us in all the departments."
Iyer opted to bat first hoping the pitch would slow down in the second half, but felt it didn't happen.
"We need to work on our mindsets before the next game. I thought the spinners were bowling well as the ball was coming onto the bat, it wasn't stopping as it was in the first innings," he said.
"If we could have squeezed in two more wickets after the powerplay we would have been on top. It is really important for us not to take any team lightly and be positive in our approach. There are still certain elements we have to work and we will use the break to work on that."
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 2510 Oct, 2020 DubaiBangalore beat Chennai by 37 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 2410 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata beat Punjab by 2 runs
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2309 Oct, 2020 SharjahDelhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
All Recent Matches