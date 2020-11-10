IPL 2020: IPL Final Biggest After World Cup Final, Admits Keiron Pollard

The IPL is the biggest T20 league in the world and watched by millions around the world. And an IPL final is as big as an ICC tournament final. As Mumbai Indians limber up to face Delhi Capitals in the final on Tuesday, all-rounder Keiron Pollard has said that an IPL final is the biggest thing after a World Cup final.

The IPL is the biggest T20 league in the world and watched by millions around the world. And an IPL final is as big as an ICC tournament final. As Mumbai Indians limber up to face Delhi Capitals in the final on Tuesday, all-rounder Keiron Pollard has said that an IPL final is the biggest thing after a World Cup final.

IPL 2020 Final Preview | MI vs DC Head to Head Record | MI vs DC Dubai Weather Forecast, Pitch Report

“The name of the game is pressure, in a final. Everyone takes that pressure. You want to win and not commit a mistake, but at the end of the day, you have to try to take the finals as a normal game. Just go out there, enjoy yourself and the atmosphere,” said Pollard in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians.

“Obviously, no crowds in this final, but enjoy the magnitude of it. It’s is an IPL final, it’s the biggest thing after the World Cup final,” he added. While Mumbai won the trophy four times, Delhi will be vying for the title for the first times.

Also Read: MI vs DC, Final Full Schedule and Match Timings in India

Talking about the summit clash, Mumbai Indians’ coach Mahela Jayawardene said: “It’s another game of cricket, we are not thinking too far ahead, as long as we go through the processes and execute our skills, it’s a contest between bat and ball, runs and wickets, so try and enjoy this contest.”

IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Kagiso Rabada Holds on to Top Spot in Wicket-taking Charts

“I just want the guys to go out there and enjoy the atmosphere. There are quite a few guys in our team who have been there and done that before so they know what they need to do,” he added.