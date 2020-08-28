IPL 2020: Schedule to be Announced on Saturday After BCCI & ECB Resolve Issues - Report
While all the teams have already reached UAE for IPL 2020, the schedule of the tournament is yet to be announced. There has been a delay in the announcement of IPL 2020, due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Abu Dhabi, which is one of the main venues of the tournament, apart from Sharjah and Dubai. But if reports are to be believed, the schedule for IPL will be announced by Saturday.
