IPL 2020: Schedule to be Announced on Saturday After BCCI & ECB Resolve Issues - Report

While all the teams have already reached UAE for IPL 2020, the schedule of the tournament is yet to be announced. There has been a delay in the announcement of IPL 2020, due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Abu Dhabi, which is one of the main venues of the tournament, apart from Sharjah and Dubai. But if reports are to be believed, the schedule for IPL will be announced by Saturday.

August 28, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
IPL 2020 Schedule: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indains to Open IPL 2020 on September 19, Confirms Rohit Sharma

While all the teams have already reached UAE for IPL 2020, the schedule of the tournament is yet to be announced. There has been a delay in the announcement of IPL 2020, due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Abu Dhabi, which is one of the main venues of the tournament, apart from Sharjah and Dubai. But if reports are to be believed, the schedule for IPL will be announced by Saturday.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: BCCI Planning Playoffs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi After Three Phase Group Stage

Members of the BCCI and Emirates Cricket Board chief Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak seemed to have resolved all the issues pertaining to IPL 2020 schedule, inter-city travel protocols. Eariler, reports had surfaced about Abu Dhabi's strict laws regarding the checking of anyone entering the emirate. Every rapid test would have cost AED 50.

“Just small pieces of the jig-saw puzzles are remaining and we should resolve them and release the schedules soon. ECB chief’s support in the matter was of great help. We will incorporate changes in the schedule as per our discussions with the local authorities”, said one of the BCCI source currently in Dubai.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Enjoy Opening More But Ready to Bat Anywhere for Delhi Capitals, Says Ajinkya Rahane

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders have been granted permission to start their training in Abu Dhabi after relaxation of quarantine rules for both the franchises. However, a few days back, Rohit Sharma's congratulatory message to MS Dhoni had confirmed that Mumbai will be up against Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. The tournament starts on September 19 and ends on November 8.

This is not the first time it will be held in UAE. Last time, back in 2014, one leg of the tournament was conducted there.



