IPL 2020: IPL Viewership in the UK Higher Than Ever; BARB Reveals T-20 League is Beating EPL Craze
Numbers from the broadcasters have revealed that not only India has enjoyed a huge reception of IPL 2020, but its viewership in the United Kingdom has been like never before
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 31, 2020, 2:31 PM IST
While the Indian Premier League (IPL) has proven to be one of the most, if not the most, popular sports tournaments in India. But ahead of the start of the 13th season, there was a doubt regarding the league’s reception, given the complete halt on sporting activities and the change of venue.
Now, numbers from the broadcasters have revealed that not only India has enjoyed a huge reception of IPL 2020, but its viewership in the United Kingdom has been like never before.
As per reports in the Broadcasters Audience Research Board (BARB), the viewership of the IPL games has even surpassed the viewership of English Premier League (EPL) matches
BARB states that over 2,50,000 people in the UK have watched the cricket tournament in the last couple of weeks.
The report added that Sky Sports Cricket, the UK broadcaster that has the rights to air IPL matches, recorded 17 lakh live viewers between October 12 to 18 while airing the T-20 IPL fixtures. On the other hand, the highest watched EPL matches have been Liverpool versus Sheffield United and Arsenal versus Leicester games, which have recorded a viewership of 110,000 and 140,000, respectively.
According to Cricket Bet India’s research, IPL has seen a growth rate of 11 per cent in the UK this year and a dent in the viewership of EPL might have relations to the newly introduced Pay Per View system.
Earlier, at the start of the league, news agency Reuters had reported that a record 269 million viewers had tuned in for the opening week of the Indian Premier League 2020. Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) data had revealed that the viewing percentage in the first seven matches of the series in 2020 had risen by 15 per cent from that in 2019.
Currently, reigning champions Mumbai Indians are sitting at the top of the table with 16 points in their kitty.
