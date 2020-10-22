IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan Misses Travelling with His Wife, Shares Throwback Picture on Instagram

COVID-19 life is hitting everyone hard. Gone are the days when one could just pack up the bags and leave, travel and explore new locations. While some still have to travel for work, and a few are willing to take risks and travel for leisure anyway, it is nothing like the ‘good old days.’

Cricketer Irfan Pathan falls between the two categories. The former ‘blue-eyed’ bowler of team India is currently a commentator for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 ongoing in the United Arab Emirates. The celebrity-cricketer recently posted a picture dedicated to wife on Instagram.

The image features his wife Safa Mirza who is about to enter an aircraft cabin on a bright sunny day. In the caption, he wrote:

“Miss travelling with you... #wifey #love” and tagged his son’s profile. However, the account that is in the name of Imran Pathan is actually handled by Irfan’s wife.

The image was an instant hit among the fans and garnered over 55,000 likes in just three hours of being posted.

Safa was born in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) even though her family is originally from Hyderabad. Her father was a prominent figure in the media business. Despite being in a very orthodox and religious family, Safa chose a career of modelling and eventually working for a PR firm.

Irfan is currently in Mumbai where the entire 600-person crew of IPL telecast is residing. In a five-star hotel, he shares his days with his fellow commentators including Saurav Ganguly and Brett Lee. Dean Jones, former Australian cricketer and commentator for the IPL, was in the same hotel at the time of his death on September 24. Irfan had been with him earlier that morning.

However, the environment of the hotel is of a “bio-bubble” where they don’t interact with the outside world (or among themselves without distancing). This is done to minimise COVID risk. His family is still at their residence in Gujarat.

Given the temporary long-distance relationship, his post about missing his wife is very apt.