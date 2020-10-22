- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedMatch Ended84/8(20.0) RR 4.2
KOL
BLR85/2(20.0) RR 4.2
Bangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
DEL
PUN167/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Punjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan Misses Travelling with His Wife, Shares Throwback Picture on Instagram
COVID-19 life is hitting everyone hard. Gone are the days when one could just pack up the bags and leave, travel and explore new locations. While some still have to travel for work, and a few are willing to take risks and travel for leisure anyway, it is nothing like the ‘good old days.’
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 22, 2020, 7:35 PM IST
Cricketer Irfan Pathan falls between the two categories. The former ‘blue-eyed’ bowler of team India is currently a commentator for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 ongoing in the United Arab Emirates. The celebrity-cricketer recently posted a picture dedicated to wife on Instagram.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
The image features his wife Safa Mirza who is about to enter an aircraft cabin on a bright sunny day. In the caption, he wrote:
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
“Miss travelling with you... #wifey #love” and tagged his son’s profile. However, the account that is in the name of Imran Pathan is actually handled by Irfan’s wife.
View this post on Instagram
Miss travelling with you... #wifey #love @imrankpathan_official
The image was an instant hit among the fans and garnered over 55,000 likes in just three hours of being posted.
Safa was born in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) even though her family is originally from Hyderabad. Her father was a prominent figure in the media business. Despite being in a very orthodox and religious family, Safa chose a career of modelling and eventually working for a PR firm.
Also Read: From Sohail Tanvir to Mohammed Siraj, the Great Bowling Spells in IPL Over the Years
Irfan is currently in Mumbai where the entire 600-person crew of IPL telecast is residing. In a five-star hotel, he shares his days with his fellow commentators including Saurav Ganguly and Brett Lee. Dean Jones, former Australian cricketer and commentator for the IPL, was in the same hotel at the time of his death on September 24. Irfan had been with him earlier that morning.
However, the environment of the hotel is of a “bio-bubble” where they don’t interact with the outside world (or among themselves without distancing). This is done to minimise COVID risk. His family is still at their residence in Gujarat.
View this post on Instagram
Long distance relationship @imrankpathan_official #missyou #comehome
Given the temporary long-distance relationship, his post about missing his wife is very apt.
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs BLR, IPL, 2020, Match 3921 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiBangalore beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
DEL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3820 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
CHE vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3719 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Chennai by 7 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 3618 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab tied with Mumbai (Punjab win 2nd Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
KOL vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 3518 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiKolkata tied with Hyderabad (Kolkata win Super Over by 2 wickets)
All Recent Matches