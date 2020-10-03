- Match 14 - 2 Oct, FriMatch Ended164/5(20.0) RR 8.2
HYD
CHE157/5(20.0) RR 8.2
Hyderabad beat Chennai by 7 runs
- Match 13 - 1 Oct, ThuMatch Ended191/4(20.0) RR 9.55
MUM
PUN143/8(20.0) RR 9.55
Mumbai beat Punjab by 48 runs
- Match 16 - 3 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 17 - 4 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
SRH
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan Posts Cryptic Tweet after MS Dhoni's CSK Register Hat-trick of Losses
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been very vocal about certain issues in the past. This time he talked about about the age issue of players, that is often detriment in deciding the fate of the players. In the CSK vs SRH battle, MS Dhoni was seen catching his breath after completing a double.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 3, 2020, 4:39 PM IST
Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been very vocal about certain issues in the past. This time he talked about about the age issue of players, that is often detriment in deciding the fate of the players. In the CSK vs SRH battle, MS Dhoni was seen catching his breath after completing a double.
Taking to Twitter, Pathan wrote: "Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped..."
Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped...— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 3, 2020
ALSO READ - IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs RR Today's Match at Abu Dhabi: Chahal Strikes, Uthappa Falls
As far as the match is concerned, CSK failed to chase down a target of 164. Taking the responsibility of the loss, Dhoni said that he could have batted better. "I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries. Was trying to hit it too hard. When the wicket is slightly at the slower side, it is better to time it. Looking at outfield it was subconsciously coming to us to hit the ball hard," Dhoni said.
Talking about his own knock of 47 from 36 balls, Dhoni said: "I tried to get as much as time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off."
Dhoni was seen often, trying to catch his breath after completing doubles and taking drink breaks often. He also utilised his time by changing the bat and the gloves.
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 1402 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Chennai by 7 runs
-
MUM vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 1301 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Punjab by 48 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 1230 Sep, 2020 DubaiKolkata beat Rajasthan by 37 runs
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 1129 Sep, 2020 Abu DhabiHyderabad beat Delhi by 15 runs
-
BLR vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 1028 Sep, 2020 DubaiBangalore tied with Mumbai (Bangalore win Super Over by 2 wickets)
All Recent Matches