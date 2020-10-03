IPL 2020: Irfan Pathan Posts Cryptic Tweet after MS Dhoni's CSK Register Hat-trick of Losses

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has been very vocal about certain issues in the past. This time he talked about about the age issue of players, that is often detriment in deciding the fate of the players. In the CSK vs SRH battle, MS Dhoni was seen catching his breath after completing a double.

Taking to Twitter, Pathan wrote: "Age is just a number for some and for others a reason to be dropped..."

As far as the match is concerned, CSK failed to chase down a target of 164. Taking the responsibility of the loss, Dhoni said that he could have batted better. "I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries. Was trying to hit it too hard. When the wicket is slightly at the slower side, it is better to time it. Looking at outfield it was subconsciously coming to us to hit the ball hard," Dhoni said.

Talking about his own knock of 47 from 36 balls, Dhoni said: "I tried to get as much as time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off."

Dhoni was seen often, trying to catch his breath after completing doubles and taking drink breaks often. He also utilised his time by changing the bat and the gloves.