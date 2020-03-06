Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

ZIM IN BAN, 3 ODIS, 2020 3rd ODI, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 06 March, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh *

0/0 (0.0)

Bangladesh
v/s
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe

Toss won by Zimbabwe (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

3rd ODI: BAN VS ZIM

live
BAN BAN
ZIM ZIM

Sylhet

06 Mar, 202013:30 IST

Match 10: MAL VS HK

live
MAL MAL
HK HK

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202012:30 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS IRE

upcoming
AFG AFG
IRE IRE

Greater Noida

06 Mar, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Pallekele, Kandy

06 Mar, 202019:00 IST

IPL 2020 is On, BCCI to Take All Protection against Coronavirus: Sourav Ganguly

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Sourav Ganguly said that the IPL 2020 is "on" and the board is making all efforts for the smooth conduct of the tournament.

PTI |March 6, 2020, 12:16 PM IST
IPL 2020 is On, BCCI to Take All Protection against Coronavirus: Sourav Ganguly

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is "very much on schedule"," BCCI President Sourav Ganguly told PTI on Friday, asserting that all measures will be in place to tackle the rapidly-spreading novel coronavirus threat which has wreaked havoc on sporting calendars globally.

The glitzy T20 event, featuring both Indian and international stars, gets underway on March 29 in Mumbai. India's coronavirus patient count currently stands at 31, including 16 Italian tourists. Internationally, the deadly outbreak has so far killed more than 3,300 people and infected nearly 100,000 in about 85 countries.

"IPL is very much on. Everywhere, the tournaments are going on. England are already in Sri Lanka. South Africa are here. There are no issues," Ganguly asserted.

"County teams are travelling all over the world. They are travelling to Abu Dhabi, UAE to play. So there is no problem," he added.

Asked about the precautionary measures to ensure that players and fans are not affected, Ganguly said a medical team is thrashing out the specifics.

"We will take all precautions. I don't know exactly what are the extra measures. It's only medical team which will tell us about that," he said.

"The medical team is already in touch with the hospitals so that everything is available. We will do what the doctors say. They are the professionals.

"All medical issues will be addressed by the medical team. Every tournament will go on," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has severely impacted the global sporting schedules with one of the disease epicentres, Italy, banning fans from venues till April.

Olympic test events have been postponed or cancelled in Japan, another badly-affected country.

There are growing concerns about the fate of the Tokyo Olympics in July-August despite the International Olympic Committee's assertion that the quadrennial showpiece will go ahead as planned.

bccicoronavirusIndian Premier Leagueipl 2020sourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

IRE v AFG
Greater Noida

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Mar, 2020

WI v SL
Pallekele, Kandy All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more