- Match 23 - 9 Oct, FriMatch Ended184/8(20.0) RR 9.2
DEL
RAJ138/10(20.0) RR 9.2
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 46 runs
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuMatch Ended201/6(20.0) RR 10.05
HYD
PUN132/10(20.0) RR 10.05
Hyderabad beat Punjab by 69 runs
- Match 24 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 25 - 10 Oct, SatUp Next
CSK
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Ishan Porel Will Soon Get a Game, Assures KL Rahul
Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has stated that pacer Ishan Porel "will soon get a game" in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
- IANS
- Updated: October 10, 2020, 12:24 PM IST
Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has stated that pacer Ishan Porel "will soon get a game" in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).
The fast bowler from West Bengal, who is yet to feature in IPL 2020, performed brilliantly in the Ranji Trophy season, helping his team reach the final in 2020. He picked up 11 wickets in his last three Ranji Trophy games, which included a five-wicket haul against Karnataka in the semi-finals.
"Look, he's been very good, he's bowled well in the nets. I've been impressed with how he's been bowling. He's had a great first class season as well so yeah, some exciting guys in the line-up and one of them being Ishan. Sure at some point, he'll get a game," the official Kings XI website quoted Rahul as saying ahead of their match against Kolkata Knight Riders to be played on Saturday.
Alongside Porel, another player who could be spotted in Kings XI colours soon this season could be the Chris Gayle. Head coach Anil Kumble revealed that Gayle was in fact due to play against SunRisers Hyderabad, but couldn't make the cut in the end due to health reasons.
"Chris Gayle was going to play today's match but he is sick. He is down with food poisoning that's why he isn't in the playing eleven," Kumble told commentators during the SRH game which the Kings XI had lost by 69 runs.
With just one win in six games, Kings XI are lying at the bottom of the points table.
