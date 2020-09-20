IPL 2020: Ishant Sharma Suffers Back Injury, Set to Miss a Few Matches - Report

Ishant Sharma has suffered a back injury while bowling in the nets ahead of Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 opener against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai

Ishant Sharma has suffered a back injury while bowling in the nets ahead of Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 opener against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai, according to a report from Cricbuzz.

Ishant is set to be sidelined for a considerable amount of time, the report added.

India are set to tour Australia after the IPL 2020, where Ishant is among the frontline pacers for the visitors.

Ishant is among Delhi's frontline pace options after a good year with the franchise in 2019. Having missed IPL 2018, Ishant came back to form with 13 wickets from as many games for Delhi in 2019 at an economy of 7.58.

Delhi could now look to their foreign pace options of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje, while they also have Indian pace options in Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan and Tushar Deshpande.

“Anrich Nortje has been one of the most impressive fast bowlers since he has arrived and he can ball a variety of deliveries," coach Ricky Ponting had said on Amstrad Face 2 Face Cricket Series. "And with Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Mohit Sharma and there haven’t been many through the history then closing out death overs than Mohit Sharma, you can also add Kemo Paul to the mix who did a great job for us last year. Marcus Stoinis has been used by Australia to bowl in the death overs and Ashwin we are pretty much covered. We cannot play all of them in one game so the makeup becomes very important so that we have enough options during the power play, middle and death overs.”

