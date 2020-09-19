IPL 2020: 'Just Another Opposition For Us,' Says Rohit Sharma Ahead of CSK Clash

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said that he enjoys playing against the Chennai-based side and will approach the game as any other fixture.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is eagerly looking forward to playing against arch rivals Chennai Super Kings, but stressed the game was just another one for them in IPL.

Rohit said playing against CSK is 'fun' and that he enjoys the battle.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE| IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"Playing against CSK is always fun, we enjoy that battle. But when we play the game it is just another opposition for us and that is how we want to move forward," Rohit said in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter account.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: MI vs CSK: Match 1 Schedule and Match Timings in India

Meanwhile, all-rounder Hardik Pandya called it a clash between the two most loved teams in IPL.

"It has become a game which people look forward to. It is one of the two franchises that are most loved by the fans and that is how it becomes special. I do not know when we all will get our A-game out when we are playing against CSK and I wish we always do that," Pandya said.

Mumbai have a superior head-to-head record against CSK, especially in recent years. MI have won 17 while CSK have won 11 in their 28 encounters with each other. MI defeated CSK four times in four meetings last year, including in the final by one run.

MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene said the team always lifted their game against CSK.

"To beat a team like this or compete against a team like this you really really have to lift your game and I think naturally all the boys do that. As a franchise it is something that we thrive as well," Mahela said.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: CSK Look to Put Behind Difficult Summer and Start With Win vs MI

CSK have been having issues in their build up, with two of their players testing positive for COVID-19. However, Rohit said it wouldn't matter as CSK would come all guns blazing.