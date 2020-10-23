IPL 2020: It Pinched Him that He Has Been Made to Sit Out: Sourav Ganguly on Chris Gayle

After his return, Chris Gayle has not disappointed his team. He has tried to contribute in all the three games he has played and KXIP have won all the three matches he has been part of.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has said that Chris Gayle must have got hurt when he wasn’t included by Kings XI Punjab in their first seven games in IPL 2020. Ganguly said, "We all think Chris Gayle keeps laughing and roaming but it pinched him that he has been made to sit out. These are the things to see and learn from. IPL is just too much competition." He made the comment in a statement to Star Sports.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

The BCCI president also appreciated Gayle for the manner in which he announced his arrival to the IPL 2020. Ganguly asserted that he has been impressed with the way the southpaw has played so far in the tournament. He said that he wanted other players to learn from the West Indian cricketer to stay spirited when not playing.

By the time Gayle returned to the side, Kings XI Punjab had lost six of the seven games they have played. The team needs to win all the games now to make it to the next stage. After his return, the Caribbean legend has not disappointed his team. He has tried to contribute in all the three games he has played as of now in IPL 2020. The best thing is that KXIP have won all the three matches he has been part of.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 Highlights, RR vs SRH Today's Match at Dubai: As It Happened

In his first match in IPL 2020, Gayle created a buzz by hitting a half-century. He scored 53 runs in 45 balls, smashing five sixes and one four. He would have stood on the crease till the last had he not got run out.

In his second game in the tournament, he made 24 off 21 deliveries. In his innings, Gayle hit two sixes and one four. In the previous game, the left-handed batsman scored 29 runs in 13 balls at a strike rate of 223.08. He smashed three fours and two sixes.

ALSO READ : IPL 2020: Among Journeymen IPL Players, Rahul Tewatia Most Impressive

Gayle was to make a comeback to the team in KXIP’s sixth game in this season, but he could not play due to food poisoning, which eventually led to him getting hospitalised.

It is to be seen if the performance of Gayle would help KXIP reach the next stage of IPL 2020.