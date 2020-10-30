IPL 2020: 'It Was a Horrible Toss to Lose, Dew Made it Difficult for Spinners' - KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab's five-match winning streak in IPL 2020 came to a halt with Rajasthan Royals defeating them by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi. After the loss, KXIP skipper KL Rahul rued losing the toss, saying dew made it difficult for his bowlers.

Kings XI Punjab's five-match winning streak in IPL 2020 came to a halt with Rajasthan Royals defeating them by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi. After the loss, KXIP skipper KL Rahul rued losing the toss, saying dew made it difficult for his bowlers.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

RR had won the toss and opted to field first for the same reason. KXIP made 185 with Chris Gayle scoring 99, and Rahul himself making 46 off 41 balls. RR chased it down with 2.3 overs to spare.

"It was a horrible toss to lose with the amount of dew later on. It did get very very easy to bat on in the second innings," Rahul said at the post-match presentation.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

"We play with two leg spinners (M Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi), wrist spinners, and we want the ball to be dry and get some grip off the surface. But with the dew it got really difficult," he explained.

"On a sticky wicket, as it was when we batted, this was not a bad total. We didn't bowl badly, but we need to learn to bowl better with the wet ball. The dew has been unpredictable through the tournament. When I spoke to the groundsman he said there was no dew last game. You can't prepare for it, but you have to be able to adapt to that."

Also Read: WATCH - The Suryakumar Yadav Silent Stare at Virat Kohli That Spoke a Thousand Words

Rahul said he wasn't surprised that KXIP's qualification possibilities has come down to their last match, against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. KXIP, with 12 points from 13 matches, still have a chance but they'll have to beat CSK and hope for other results to fall in place, along with an improvement in NRR.

"It has been the kind of season where we've not got anything easy. We have had to work hard for every point. No surprise that it has come down to the last game. Hopefully we can put in a good performance and somehow squeeze into the (playoff) spots," said Rahul.