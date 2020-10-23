IPL 2020: It Was Painful to See Faf Du Plessis Carry Drinks, Says Chennai Super Kings Spinner Imran Tahir

South African leg spinner Imran Tahir said it was heartening to see co-player Faf Du Plessis carry drinks for the Chennai franchise most of the season.

South African leg spinner Imran Tahir, who has remained on the Chennai Super Kings bench in the IPL 2020 so far, said it was disheartening to see co-player Faf Du Plessis carry drinks for the Chennai franchise most of the 2019 season. Speaking on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube channel show Hello Dubaiahh, when asked when one can expect to see him play a game this season, Tahir said he has ‘no clue’ as to when that might happen. He also mentioned his fellow Protean Faf Du Plessis, saying, “Earlier, Faf Du Plessis had to carry drinks the whole season. It was quite painful. He’s got a brilliant T20 average. I’m doing that this year. I actually got an idea of how he felt. I have been talking to him as well.”

The South African spinner went on to heap praise on the Chennai Super Kings and called it the "best team" and very good franchise which takes care of his family so well. The fans too are unbelievably lovely, and they have the utmost respect for the players, Tahir added.

Reminiscing on the atmosphere when he played for the Chennai franchise, Tahir said he loves their culture and the teammates are always supportive. “As in cricket you’ll perform one day and on others, you don’t,” he added.

Imran Tahir was the highest wicket-taker in the 2019 edition of the IPL with 26 wickets from 17 games. It is ironic to see that the previous year’s Purple Cap holder is yet to play a game this season. CSK currently have three spinners in their ranks – Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla and Karn Sharma, but have not been able to accommodate Tahir even in one of their ten matches in the tournament so far.

It might be possible that last year’s Purple Cap winner may finally get to feature in the playing 11 with Dwayne Bravo ruled for the remainder of the season due to a groin injury.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni will look to finish on a high with four games remaining for them in the 13th edition of the IPL. CSK will face Mumbai Indians today at Sharjah.