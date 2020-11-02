IPL 2020: It’s A Good Feeling To Be Back On The Field, Says Andre Russell

Russell sustained an injury on October 18 while fielding against Kings XI Punjab. Due to the injury, he missed the last four matches for KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell was elated when he finally recovered from a hamstring injury and returned to make it to KKR’s playing XI against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Russell scored a much needed 25 runs from 11 balls against RR, however he revealed that the injury looked worse at the beginning.

Russell, at a post-match presentation, said, “It’s a good feeling to be back on the field and it’s been a tough two weeks doing rehab three times a day which was a bit painful.” The initial scans looked very scary and they were grade two hamstring tear. The injury should have kept him out of action for eight weeks, however the team’s physiotherapist and medical staff helped him recover early, he said.

The all-rounder is very happy that he’s back in the playing XI and he even bowled a few walk upon balls before the game at the nets and it felt good. He doesn’t want to disturb the healing process and will wait for some time before resuming his bowling duties, he added.

He has scored just 96 runs from his nine matches so far. However, on Sunday, he looked in fine touch during his innings against RR. He scored 25 runs, which is his highest score this season on the back of three sixes, with two coming in a row. He got out while hitting a wide delivery to David Miller at deep backward point.

“As soon as I sweat and my blood’s getting hot, I’m getting out.” We were waiting on for the cricket gods to work things out for us, he said.

KKR’s 60-run win over the Royals has helped them move to the fourth place in the points table and kept their chances alive for the playoffs. Skipper Eoin Morgan’s 68 run knock and Pat Cummins four wicket haul helped them trounce RR on Sunday night.