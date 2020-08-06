Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

326 (109.3)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

92/4 (28.0)

England trail by 234 runs with 6 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

IPL 2020 | It's Official - BCCI and Vivo Suspend Title Sponsor Association for This Season

The BCCI on Thursday officially announced that the Indian board and Vivo have ended their IPL title sponsorship association for the 2020 season.

Cricketnext Staff |August 6, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
IPL 2020 | It's Official - BCCI and Vivo Suspend Title Sponsor Association for This Season

The BCCI on Thursday officially announced that the Indian board and Vivo have ended their IPL title sponsorship association for the 2020 season.


"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020," the board said in a short statement.


Vivo India had bagged the IPL title sponsorship rights for five years in 2017 for Rs 2199 crore, committing to pay the league approximately Rs 440 crore every season. The Chinese mobile-manufacturer had replaced soft-drink giants PepsiCo to enter the title sponsorship.


The IPL Governing Council on Sunday had retained Vivo as title sponsors of the tournament, to be played in UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. It caused a huge backlash on social media because of recent incidents at the border which led to an anti-China feeling across the country. The central government had also banned a whole host of Chinese apps.


Reports then emerged that Vivo had walked out of the deal for this year, which pleased the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).


ALSO READ: Traders' Body Pleased at Vivo's Decision to Walk Away from Title Sponsorship


"Even though we had expected the BCCI to take a decision and remove Vivo, but the BCCI cannot really give up their lust for money and therefore the pressure applied by CAIT for boycott of the event and withholding permission for IPL 2020 has played strongly on the mind of the Chinese company to push them to take such a bold decision," CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said.


"The CAIT has successfully been running boycott China goods campaign across the country since June 10th which has been supported by millions of citizens of India," he added.


The BCCI is likely to float a tender for the new title sponsors as mandated by its constitution.


The IPL starts on September 19 in the UAE.

bcciCAITipl 2020IPL in UAEvivo

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 T20 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE v LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more