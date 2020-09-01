IPL 2020: 'I've Recovered Well and Hopefully Will Be in Action Soon,' Says CSK's Deepak Chahar

The good news with regards to the health of the members of the Chennai Super Kings side continued to come in on Tuesday evening, as fast bowler Deepak Chahar announced he has recovered. Like all other franchises, Chennai Super Kings are also following the bio-secure bubble regulations in the UAE where IPL 2020 is being played.
Chahar, who was one among 13 including two players to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, said on a video he tweeted that he has recovered.
"Hello everyone, thank so much for wishes and prayers. I've recovered well and hopefully be in action soon. One more thing, never miss your leg day no matter where you are and what condition you are," a visibly cheerful Chahar said.
Thank you all for your love and prayers 🙏..I am better now and trying my best to keep myself fit..hopefully you will see me in action very soon..Keep showering your love ❤️and never miss your leg day 😁#ipl #legday #ipl2020 #recovery pic.twitter.com/MXetVO7vob— Deepak chahar (@deepak_chahar9) September 1, 2020
Apart from the 13, all the players and support staff tested negative for coronavirus in the tests carried out on Monday. They will now undergo another test before beginning training on Friday (September 4). They (previously tested positive staff and players) are said to be in a separate hotel and will be tested after their mandatory two week quarantine is over.
"Those tested positive will be tested after 14 days of isolation. All other members are negative," confirmed CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan to Cricketnext.
"Deepak and Ruturaj will complete their 14-day quarantine and then join training after two negative tests as per protocol," he had informed PTI.
The fact that two players tested positive had led to some tension in the camp. To make things worse, the departure and pulling out of the IPL 2020 of Suresh Raina due to "personal reasons" also brought a lot of heat on social media for the past two days.
Chahar and Ruturaj will not be available for practice at least until September 12.
