IPL 2020: James Neesham Explains His Strange Reaction After KXIP’s Win Over RCB

Jimmy Neesham’s strange reaction after KXIP’s win over RCB in IPL has been making the netizens wonder what was going on in the all-rounder’s mind at that moment.

Jimmy Neesham’s strange reaction after Kings XI Punjab’s win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 has caught the attention of the netizens, as they are wondering what is going on in the all-rounder’s mind at that moment. A Twitter user posted a picture of KXIP’s camp, in which coach Anil Kumble and rest of the squad can be seen celebrating the winning moment, while Neesham looks devoid of emotions.

“What is the secret behind this totally unperturbed reaction @JimmyNeesh? Bored of too many last ball finishes?” the post read.

Check out the picture:

What is the secret behind this totally unperturbed reaction @JimmyNeesh? Bored of too many last ball finishes? pic.twitter.com/WNUvSDI6bD — Tracer Bullet (@ravimaestri) October 15, 2020

The response from Neesham that followed the post seemed brutally honest as it struck a chord with the fans. Neesham wrote, “When you’ve been through what I’ve been through you just get a bit numb.”

Every cricket fan could relate to how he felt. The last ball victory against RCB was indeed a thriller. It was just the second win for them in the IPL 2020. KXIP have had a very poor run in the tournament so far. They have had some heart-breaking losses with very fine margins. Early on in the tournament, they lost to Delhi Capitals in a Super Over. In another match, they lost to Rajasthan Royals despite putting a total of 223. From then on, they never got back up, until yesterday. Incidentally, their only previous win also came against RCB.

One user posted a picture of Kumble and Neesham captured during the final moments of the match. The duo looked pretty tense. “For me this was the moment of the match. Neesham and Kumble sir there like, oh no not another super over,” he wrote.

To this another user commented, “Maybe these guys are thinking ‘The match could have ended in the 18th over. Why do we have to sit though this?’”

For me this was the moment of the match Neesham and Kumble sir there like , oh no not another super over #KXIP #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/7WIE2HP7tw — Rhit (@rohit29_) October 15, 2020

The match did look going in favour of KXIP when Chris Gayle and KL Rahul were going strong. But it dragged on till the last over and Gayle got out on the fifth delivery of the final over. This meant that a new batsman would have to score the winning run off the last ball. Nicholas Pooran came and hit a six.

One user, still not convinced with the explanation, wrote, “Still too expressionless for one hell of a finish there.”

Another user joked that maybe Neesham had bet his money in favour of RCB’s win. “Shayad usne banglore (RCB) pe paisey lagaye honge,” the user said.

Shayad usne banglore pe paisey lagaye honge — Khurram Farooqui (@iamkhur) October 16, 2020

It is noteworthy that Neesham was the batsman who featured in the Super Over of the World Cup 2019 final against England, in which New Zealand lost due to the boundary count rule. Jimmy Neesham was one of the first people to mock ICC after the controversial rule was modified. Clearly, he has been through a lot.