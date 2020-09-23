IPL 2020: Jason Holder to Replace Injured Mitchell Marsh in Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the IPL 2020 due to an injury he sustained in their first match over Royal Challengers Bangalore. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder will replace him in the squad.

Marsh injured his ankle and had to walk off the field after bowling just four balls in the first innings of the game. He walked out to bat in a desperate situation for SRH at No. 10 and fell for a first-ball 0, trying for a big shot.

Marsh was visibly struggling to put pressure on his right leg and had to be helped off the field. In 2017, he was forced out of the campaign with Rising Pune Supergiant due to a shoulder injury.

SRH skipper Warner had praised his compatriot for coming out to bat despite being in pain.

"It doesn't look great. A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight," Warner had said.

"Obviously, what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can't put any weight on it."

Holder, the West Indies Test captain, has played 11 IPL matches picking up 5 wickets and scoring 38 runs.

He first played for CSK in 2013 before moving to SRH in 2014. Two years later, he went to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Holder recently led Barbados Tridents in the Caribbean Premier League, getting 10 wickets from 10 matches. He could give SRH the much needed balance, as they currently are extremely top heavy reliant on David Warner and Jonny Bairstow.

Marsh was bought by SRH in the player auction for this year's season for his base price of Rs 2 crore. He was slotted in the playing XI ahead of Mohammad Nabi as the pitches are fresher in the initial stages of the IPL. SRH lost the match chasing 164 as they managed only 153 following a middle order collapse.

