IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Highest Wicket-Taking Indian In An IPL Season

Jasprit Bumrah was on fire as Mumbai Indians bagged a huge victory over Delhi Capitals on Thursday to be the first team to reach the IPL 2020 final. Bumrah posted his best ever bowling figures in a T20 match as he picked four crucial wickets while conceding just 14 runs in his allotted four overs.

Bumrah’s overall wickets tally reached 27 in the tournament. In doing so, he created a special bowling record in the IPL. Bumrah surpassed Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s record of taking maximum wickets in an IPL season by an Indian. In IPL 2017, Kumar had picked 26 wickets in 14 matches.

At the same time, Bumrah also snatched the Purple cap away from Kagiso Rabada, who until yesterday was the highest wicket taker in the tournament. Against MI, Rabada failed to pick any wicket and his tally remained at 25. It is very likely that Bumrah will retain the Purple cap till the end, unless Delhi does something special in the Eliminator and Rabada, who is two wickets behind, gets another shot at it.

The number three position is occupied by another MI bowler Trent Boult, who also displayed fantastic performance in the match. He claimed two wickets in as many overs bowled in the match. The two pacers ensured the DC were restricted to a mere total of 143 for 8 in 20 overs, while chasing a massive total of 200.

Bumrah claimed the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (0), Shreyas Iyer (12), Marcus Stoinis (65) and Daniel Sams (0). He was awarded the Player of the Match. Speaking on the occasion, Bumrah said he is okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament. “I don’t worry about awards. As long as the team is winning I am happy,” said Bumrah. He also said he did not want to focus on the end result as whenever he does that, it does not end well for him.

Mumbai Indians will now face the winner of the second qualifier match in the championship match which will be played on Tuesday in Dubai.