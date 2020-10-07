- Match 20 - 6 Oct, TueMatch Ended193/4(20.0) RR 9.65
MUM
RAJ136/10(20.0) RR 9.65
Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 57 runs
- Match 19 - 5 Oct, MonMatch Ended196/4(20.0) RR 9.8
DEL
BLR137/9(20.0) RR 9.8
Delhi beat Bangalore by 59 runs
- Match 21 - 7 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
CSK
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 22 - 8 Oct, ThuUp Next
SRH
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah Registers His Best Bowling Figures In IPL During Mumbai Indians' Win Over Rajasthan Royals
The win against the Royals helped defending champions Mumbai move to the top of the IPL points table, ahead of Delhi Capitals. The Mumbai Indians, post their four-day break, will face Delhi capitals on October 11
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 7, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
In the 20th match of IPL 2020, the Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57-runs on Tuesday, in Abu Dhabi. The match witnessed Suryakumar Yadav’s score his eight IPL fifty, however, it was Jasprit Bumrah who stole the show while registering his best figures in the tournament history.
Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians won the toss and chose to bat first. While Sharma and fellow opener Quinton de Kock gave a decent start, their partnership was broken with Quinton losing his wicket at 23. Suryakumar Yadav’s splendid unbeaten innings of 79 off 47 balls and Hardik Pandya’s 30 (not out) in 19 deliveries set a challenging total of 193 at the fall of four wickets.
Rajasthan Royals lacked lustre from their batting line-up. Barring Jos Buttler’s 70 runs from 44 deliveries, none of them fared well with the bat. Defending their total, Mumbai Indians’ bowlers gave the Royals a tough time at the crease with no room to settle in. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult’s amazing spell with the bowl bundled the Royals for 136 in 18.1 overs.
Bumrah was the star of the match with figures of 4 for 20, he registered his best figures in IPL history. He dismissed Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith early in the innings. He scalped three more wickets in his second spell by dismissing Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal and Jofra Archer. Bumrah claimed his first ever four-wicket haul in the IPL.
Known for his pinpoint accuracy and Yorker executions, Bumrah was relentless with his bowling spell by not allowing the Royals batsmen to settle in or get under the ball.
The win against the Royals helped defending champions Mumbai move to the top of the IPL points table, ahead of Delhi Capitals. The Mumbai Indians, post their four-day break, will face Delhi capitals on October 11.
