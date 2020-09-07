IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah's Latest Instagram Post Features a Quote from Zlatan Ibrahimovic - See Here

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has always impressed cricket lovers with his bowling skills in all three formats of the game. Bumrah today shared a picture of himself on social media alongside a caption quoting football legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s.
In the picture, the fast bowler can be seen wearing a white T-shirt. The quote of Ibrahimovic in the caption reads, “I always want to become better. If never being satisfied is a problem, then I have it.”
Ibrahimovic, 38, not only catches attention with his performance on field, but quotes off field as well. The star footballer has played for top clubs like Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona.
Bumrah’s Instagram post has received more than three lakh likes since being posted.
The athlete on August 31 put out a picture of himself on Twitter, saying, “One year ago, but this day will always hold a special place in my heart.” In the photo he can be seen holding a ball in hand after his five-wicket haul against West Indies.
The image also features India skipper Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.
The right arm bowler is currently in the UAE to play in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.
He last month posted a picture in Mumbai Indians’ jersey, wearing a face mask. Bumrah plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Sharing the photo, he wrote, “Back and getting used to the new normal!”
Bumrah will be seen in action on September 19 when defending champions Mumbai Indians lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the tournament.
The fast bowler has picked 68 wickets in 14 Tests and 104 wickets in 64 ODIs. Besides, he has played 77 matches in IPL in which he has got 82 wickets.
