IPL 2020: Jaydev Unadkat Reaches Mumbai; Posts Picture from Airport

It is also being said that the fast bowler could lead Rajasthan Royals in a few matches in the absence of Steve Smith, who is the captain of the franchise. Unadkat leads Saurashtra Ranji team and recently guided his side to win Ranji Trophy.

Trending Desk |August 17, 2020, 3:42 PM IST
IPL 2020: Jaydev Unadkat Reaches Mumbai; Posts Picture from Airport

Indian Premier League franchises have started preparing for the upcoming tournament which is going to take place in the UAE from September 19 to November 10. They have been posting photos and videos of their players training ahead of IPL 2020.

Rajasthan Royals today posted a photo of Jaydev Unadkat wherein the cricketer can be seen outside an airport. RR through its tweet informed that Unadkat has reached Mumbai.

In the photo, the player can be seen standing with his cricket kit and luggage outside the airport. The caption of the image reads, “Touchdown - Mumbai. Hello, @JUnadkat.”

He also uploaded his picture on Twitter, saying, “Let’s do this.. @rajasthanroyals @IPL #IPL2020”

Commenting on his photo, a follower wrote, “I am counting on you to cross 24 this year Jaydev, have a wonderful IPL!” Responding to him, Unadkat said, “All guns firing! Thanks.”

It is also being said that the fast bowler could lead Rajasthan Royals in a few matches in the absence of Steve Smith, who is the captain of the franchise. Unadkat leads Saurashtra Ranji team and recently guided his side to win Ranji Trophy.

The former Australian skipper will have to miss the first week of IPL 2020 as Australia will be visiting England for T20 and one-day International (ODI) series. Australia vs England series will be played between September 4 and 16.

According to Sportstar, Rajasthan Royals may leave for the UAE from Mumbai on August 20 or 21 through a chartered flight.

