IPL 2020: Jaydev Unadkat Reaches Mumbai; Posts Picture from Airport
It is also being said that the fast bowler could lead Rajasthan Royals in a few matches in the absence of Steve Smith, who is the captain of the franchise. Unadkat leads Saurashtra Ranji team and recently guided his side to win Ranji Trophy.
IPL 2020: Jaydev Unadkat Reaches Mumbai; Posts Picture from Airport
It is also being said that the fast bowler could lead Rajasthan Royals in a few matches in the absence of Steve Smith, who is the captain of the franchise. Unadkat leads Saurashtra Ranji team and recently guided his side to win Ranji Trophy.
Upcoming Matches
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Isle of Man in Guernsey, Only T20I Series, 2020 | One-off T20I | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
IMN vs GGYRose Bowl, Southampton
Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
CZE vs LUXRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester All Fixtures
Team Rankings