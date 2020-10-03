IPL 2020: Jimmy Neesham Hits Back at Aakash Chopra, Cites Former Cricketer's T20 Strike Rate

New Zealand and Kings XI Punjab cricketer Jimmy Neesham has hit back at former India cricketer Aakash Chopra following his criticism of the Kiwi all-rounder. It all started when Kings XI Punjab lost their last Indian Premier League encounter to Mumbai Indians. Chasing 192 for a win, Punjab managed to post 143 on the board.Following this performance, Chopra criticised Neesham and said the all rounder is not a match winner.

“They play Neesham, an overseas fast bowler, who neither bowls in the powerplay nor in the death overs. He is neither a great finisher nor a big batsman who bats in the top four or five. So why is Kings XI Punjab playing him? You are playing a player who is not really a match-winner,” Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

After this Neesham has questioned the former Indian cricketer's credintials to raise eyebrows on his gameplay."Averaging 18.5 striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either," the all-rounder tweeted.

Averaging 18.5 striking at 90 doesn’t win many matches either 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/qNmotRL0WT — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) October 3, 2020

In this case he was mentioning Chopra's T20 stats which doesn't look pretty by the outset.Aakash Chopra played for Kolkata Knight Riders and had disappointing seasons in 2008 and 2009.

