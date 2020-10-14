- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
WATCH: Jofra Archer and Riyan Parag Celebrate First Ball Dismissal With Bihu Dance
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 14, 2020, 9:41 PM IST
Fast bowler Jofra Archer provided a brilliant start to Rajasthan Royals as he knocked off Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw of the first ball off the match at the Dubai International Stadium.
The England cricketer bowled a quick inswinger that took the inside edge and crashed into the middle stump, removing Shaw for duck in the first ball of the match. After the wicket, Archer and teammate Riyan Parag celebrated with a few steps from the Assamese folk dance Bihu.
The Bihu dance clearly caught on in the Rajasthan Royals dressing room with Riyan Parag celebrating with the same steps in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.
Archer eventually finished with figures of 3/19 and bowled 14 dot balls in his four over spell.
Is the Bihu dance catching up in the @rajasthanroyals squad? 😅😅#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/40D9l9mhwC— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 14, 2020
Irfan Pathan also reacted on Twitter, saying, “Did you ever think an Englishman would show off his Bihu dance skills! Gotta love this IPL.”
Did you ever think an Englishman would show off his Bihu Dance Skills!Gotta Love this IPL #JofraArcher #Assam #culture— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 14, 2020
Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat first. DC made one change, bringing in Tushar Deshpande in place of Harshal Patel, while RR are unchanged from their last match.
