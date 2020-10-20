- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonMatch Ended125/5(20.0) RR 6.25
IPL 2020: Jofra Archer Feels There is More Pressure on Him Due to His Hefty Price Tag
Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer is one of the players in the team who has performed in almost all games so far in IPL 2020
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 20, 2020, 3:29 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer is one of the players in the team who has performed in almost all games so far in IPL 2020. He has not only impressed with his bowling but also with his batting in several games in the 13thedition of the Indian Premier League.
However, the right-arm fast bowler has a different take on his performance. In his column for Daily Mail, he revealed that his price tag puts more pressure on him in IPL. Archer gets Rs 7.20 crore to play for Rajasthan in the tournament.
“While international cricket is the top level, I feel there is more pressure here in one regard because people know exactly what your price tag is (mine is £800,000),” he wrote in the column.
Archer added that because of the hefty pay check that he receives for his services, he is expected to fulfil certain things which he cannot as it is the game of cricket.
In order to drive his point home, he cited the example of Delhi Capitals’ fast bowler Anrich Nortje. The England cricketer said during a game between Delhi and Rajasthan, Nortje was bowling to Rajasthan’s Jos Buttler. In that over, Archer said, “Nortje didn’t do much wrong and Jos hit him for a huge six, followed by two scooped fours. The best players can do that.”
He asserted that despite the pressure, he is in a good headspace. The England cricketer said that he is happy with the fact that he features on the list of wicket-takers and bowlers with the best economy rates.
In this season, Archer is at the fourth spot on the list of bowlers with most wickets. In 10 games so far, the right-hand fast bowler has picked 13 wickets.
His name features in top 10 on the list of bowlers with best economy. He is positioned at the ninth spot with an economy of 6.75.
Despite being a full-time bowler, he is at the 23rd place on the list of players with most sixes in IPL 2020. He has hit nine sixes as of now in the tournament.
