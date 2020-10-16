T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020: Jofra Archer Has the Best Reaction to Virat Kohli's Quirky Dance

Jofra Archer, Rajasthan Royals' allrounder is among the most popular cricketers on twitter and he came up with probably the best reaction to Kohli's dance video.

Virat Kohli was in a good mood ahead of his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, match against Kings XI Punjab, breaking into an impromptu dance performance which, not to mention, broke the internet. Social media was abuzz with the Indian skipper's performance with the video of the same getting shared and commented on like wildfire. Jofra Archer, Rajasthan Royals' allrounder is among the most popular cricketers on twitter and he came up with probably the best reaction to Kohli's dance video.

WATCH KOHLI'S VIDEO AND ARCHER'S REACTION HERE:

Reacting to the comment, former Zimbabwe international and commentator could not hold his laughter either.

While social media users enjoyed Kohli's quricky steps

As for the match, KL Rahul played a captain's knock and Chris Gayle fired in his first game since January as Kings XI Punjab finally ended their five-match losing streak with an eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Thursday. Chasing 172 in a must-win game, the in-form opening pair of Rahul (61 not off 49) and Mayank Agarwal (45 off 25) got off to a flying start before Gayle (53 off 45) joined his skipper in the middle to get KXIP close to the finishing line.

