- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuMatch Ended171/6(20.0) RR 8.55
BLR
PUN177/2(20.0) RR 8.55
Punjab beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Jofra Archer Has the Best Reaction to Virat Kohli's Quirky Dance
Jofra Archer, Rajasthan Royals' allrounder is among the most popular cricketers on twitter and he came up with probably the best reaction to Kohli's dance video.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 16, 2020, 7:35 AM IST
Virat Kohli was in a good mood ahead of his team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, match against Kings XI Punjab, breaking into an impromptu dance performance which, not to mention, broke the internet. Social media was abuzz with the Indian skipper's performance with the video of the same getting shared and commented on like wildfire. Jofra Archer, Rajasthan Royals' allrounder is among the most popular cricketers on twitter and he came up with probably the best reaction to Kohli's dance video.
WATCH KOHLI'S VIDEO AND ARCHER'S REACTION HERE:
When she tells you go and lock the door https://t.co/5bHI9FZxgD
— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 15, 2020
Reacting to the comment, former Zimbabwe international and commentator could not hold his laughter either.
— Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) October 15, 2020
While social media users enjoyed Kohli's quricky steps
On a serious note it takes immense courage to dance like no one's watching. Way to go Kohli.
— Social Experiment (@GoneWorse) October 15, 2020
Kohli might give a tough competition if he enters Bollywood with his dance moves Hope Anushka doesn't let him enter into her field https://t.co/E5OJsAEGoc
— Sha (@shasiri17) October 15, 2020
Stop sending him Anjuman’s films! https://t.co/MjEOHJo5WS
— Hasan Zaidi (@hyzaidi) October 15, 2020
This video made my day especially with that background music . @imVkohli Dance moves !! @RCBTweets #RCBvKXIP #RCBvsKXIP #RCB #ViratKohli #Kohli #Virat #IPL #Dream11IPL #IPL2020 #RoyalChallengersBangalore #KKIP #SarkaruVaariPaata #Master pic.twitter.com/2967n70waX
— Akash (@Akash_SSMB) October 15, 2020
As for the match, KL Rahul played a captain's knock and Chris Gayle fired in his first game since January as Kings XI Punjab finally ended their five-match losing streak with an eight-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL match here on Thursday. Chasing 172 in a must-win game, the in-form opening pair of Rahul (61 not off 49) and Mayank Agarwal (45 off 25) got off to a flying start before Gayle (53 off 45) joined his skipper in the middle to get KXIP close to the finishing line.
