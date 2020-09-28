IPL 2020: Jofra Archer Has the Last Laugh After KXIP Take a Dig at His Bowling Figures

Sanju Samson then put on a lion-hearted effort with a 42-ball 85 studded with seven sixes and four boundaries, while Steve Smith scored a 27-ball 50 to keep RR in the hunt.

It rained sixes at the Sharjah Cricket Ground when Rajasthan Royals took on Kings XI Punjab in the ninth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League season, as batsmen from both sides took bowlers to the cleaners.

First, it was Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, who stitched a 183-run partnership for the first wicket with the former smashing a 50-ball 106 to post a mammoth 223/2 in their allotted 20 overs.

During this innings, Rajasthan's ace English pacer Jofra Archer conceded 46 runs in four overs without picking a single wicket. As soon as Archer completed his spell, KXIP, through their official Twitter handle, didn’t waste time to poke fun at the speedster.

While re-tweeting one of Jofra Archer’s old tweets, which read 'unexpected gifts,' the franchise wrote: "You don’t see something like this from someone like Jofra so often Wrapped present."

Now it looks like Kings should have waited for the match to come to an end because the result eventually didn’t go in their favour. Courtesy some brutal hittings by Sanju Samson and a surprise cameo by Rahul Tewatia.

Chasing a massive target of 224, Rajasthan Royals lost Jos Buttler early in the innings. Samson then joined captain Steve Smith in the middle and the duo held their respective ends to take the team’s score past the 100-run mark in 9 overs.

After Smith’s departure, Samson took charge and started clearing the boundaries with ease. The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 85 off just 42 balls before being dismissed in the 17th over.

When it looked all over for the Royals, Rahul Tewatia who was earlier struggling to even middle the ball came up with one of the most brutal innings in the IPL history.

With 51 required from 18 balls, the left-handed batsman managed to hit Sheldon Cottrell for five sixes in the 18th over to turn the tables completely. In the end, Royals went on to win the game with three balls remaining. After the match, it was Archer’s turn to react to KXIP’s remark on his bowling.

“Well, this aged well,” tweeted Archer.

Well this aged well https://t.co/EURMFteRk3 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) September 27, 2020

It was the highest successful run-chase in IPL history, bettering the earlier record which also belongs to Royals, who had hit 217 while chasing 215 against erstwhile Deccan Chargers in 2008.