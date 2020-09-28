IPL 2020: Jofra Archer Reacts to Amazing Win, Says 'No one Gave Us a Chance'

Jofra Archer has reacted to Rajasthan Royals' thrilling win, saying he is yet to get over it.

Rajasthan Royals’ pacer Jofra Archer has said that no one expected them to chase down the massive total of 224 against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.His remarks came after Rajasthan Royals created a new IPL record to chase down a 224 run target in the final over in Sharjah.

"Very satisfied. It was hard to believe that we would win the match against Kings XI Punjab and have some points. We were a bit slow but very glad to get over the line. The plan was just to see the ball and hit it," Archer said in a video posted on the official handle of Rajasthan Royals.

He also added: "It was very crazy, Tewatia started to strike the ball very cleanly in the over of Cottrell and that is probably the match-winning over for me. I bet no one expected us to win especially when we got to over 15. I am glad we proved everyone wrong."

Tewatia was at one moment struggling to connect the ball and but in came Sheldon Cottrell and the 27-year old turned the game upside down.

Meanwhile Archer himself dispatched Mohammad Shami for a couple of sixes to seal the deal.

Earlier in the night, Rahul Tewatia struck five sixes in an over at the fag end of the match as Rajasthan Royals recorded the highest runchase in IPL history, beating Kings XI Punjab by four wickets in a high-scoring encounter on Sunday in Sharjah.

Chasing a stiff 224 for a win, the Royals needed 51 runs from the last three overs and it seemed the fate of the match was already sealed but Tewatia turned the match on its head in a dramatic fashion, taking 30 runs from Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over.

In an unbelievable turn of events, Tewatia (53 of 31 balls and 7 sixes), who was struggling to connect the ball after being pushed up the order ahead of the likes of Robin Uthappa, suddenly shifted gears as he hoisted Cottrell for a series of sixes much to the amazement of his team-mates and opposition players.