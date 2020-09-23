- Match 4 - 22 Sep, TueMatch Ended216/7(20.0) RR 10.8
CSK200/6(20.0) RR 10.8
Rajasthan beat Chennai by 16 runs
- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
RCB
SRH153/10(20.0) RR 8.15
Bangalore beat Hyderabad by 10 runs
- Match 5 - 23 Sep, WedUp Next
KKR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 6 - 24 Sep, ThuUp Next
KXIP
RCB
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Jofra Archer Smashes Four Sixes In the Last Over; Twitterati Go Crazy
In the last over bowled by Lungi Ngidi, all-rounder Jofra Archer smashed four consecutive sixes. The 30 runs that came in the final over took the total to 216. In the end, that proved to be useful as CSK lost the match by 16 runs.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 23, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Rajasthan Royals were already in a good position in their IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings before Jofra Archer arrived on the scene. Owing to the fabulous knocks by Sanju Samson, who scored 74 runs off 32 balls, which included nine sixes and Steve Smith, who made 69 runs in 47 balls, RR looked set to hand CSK a huge target.
But what happened next was beyond anybody’s expectations. In the last over bowled by Lungi Ngidi, all-rounder Jofra Archer smashed four consecutive sixes. The 30 runs that came in the final over took the total to 216. In the end, that proved to be useful as CSK lost the match by 16 runs.
As one would expect, the Twitterati could not contain their excitement. They came up with hilarious memes and comments to celebrate Archer’s four sixes. Take a look at some of those:
Jofra Archer when he saw Sanju Samson hitting sixes pic.twitter.com/Jd0jvN9Quu
— ْ (@trippymaymay) September 22, 2020
Jofra Archer be like pic.twitter.com/3SO9DeED0Q
— MemesBerg (@memesberg_) September 22, 2020
CSK:-Finally All Batsman's Are Out
Le Jofra Archer:- pic.twitter.com/JqK73OcUe0
— Amarjeet Kumar Gupta (@OfficialAmarjee) September 22, 2020
CSK fans to Jofra Archer today --- pic.twitter.com/5p1Y9VwY9C
— Tanishq (@Tanishq_4090) September 22, 2020
CSK fans after watching Sanju Samson and Jofra Archer batting today. pic.twitter.com/vcnPUPXy0M
— Biswanath Behera (@Biswana03873302) September 22, 2020
Jofra Archer to #Csk in Today's match - pic.twitter.com/l1MqipDCYm
— Om Jariwala (@khatrokakhatri) September 22, 2020
Even Sachin Tendulkar was impressed with Archer’s knock. He tweeted, “What a finish by @JofraArcher taking @rajasthanroyals to 216. Very surprised that @NgidiLungi didn’t even try to bowl a single yorker in the last over.”
What a finish by @JofraArcher taking @rajasthanroyals to 216.
Very surprised that @NgidiLungi didn’t even try to bowl a single yorker in the last over. #CSKvsRR
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 22, 2020
Some Twitter users even dug up a tweet Archer had posted five years ago, where he foretold the four sixes. Check out the tweet:
6666
— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 9, 2015
One user called him time traveller for making the prediction. He found some more past tweets of Archer to support his point. Here is the tweet:
@JofraArcher The Time ⌚ Traveller pic.twitter.com/FmdgDYJzGa
— (@Saikalyanhere) September 22, 2020
Jofra had a terrific day with the ball too. He was the most economic bowler for his team, conceding only 26 runs in 4 overs. He also picked the key wicket of Faf du Plessis who looked dangerous, having scored 72 runs at a strike rate of close to 200. With the win, Rajasthan made the perfect start in the tournament, which left team CSK worrying.
