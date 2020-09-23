IPL 2020: Jofra Archer Smashes Four Sixes In the Last Over; Twitterati Go Crazy

In the last over bowled by Lungi Ngidi, all-rounder Jofra Archer smashed four consecutive sixes. The 30 runs that came in the final over took the total to 216. In the end, that proved to be useful as CSK lost the match by 16 runs.

Rajasthan Royals were already in a good position in their IPL 2020 match against Chennai Super Kings before Jofra Archer arrived on the scene. Owing to the fabulous knocks by Sanju Samson, who scored 74 runs off 32 balls, which included nine sixes and Steve Smith, who made 69 runs in 47 balls, RR looked set to hand CSK a huge target.

But what happened next was beyond anybody’s expectations. In the last over bowled by Lungi Ngidi, all-rounder Jofra Archer smashed four consecutive sixes. The 30 runs that came in the final over took the total to 216. In the end, that proved to be useful as CSK lost the match by 16 runs.

As one would expect, the Twitterati could not contain their excitement. They came up with hilarious memes and comments to celebrate Archer’s four sixes. Take a look at some of those:

Jofra Archer when he saw Sanju Samson hitting sixes pic.twitter.com/Jd0jvN9Quu — ْ (@trippymaymay) September 22, 2020

Jofra Archer be like pic.twitter.com/3SO9DeED0Q — MemesBerg (@memesberg_) September 22, 2020

CSK:-Finally All Batsman's Are Out Le Jofra Archer:- pic.twitter.com/JqK73OcUe0 — Amarjeet Kumar Gupta (@OfficialAmarjee) September 22, 2020

CSK fans to Jofra Archer today --- pic.twitter.com/5p1Y9VwY9C — Tanishq (@Tanishq_4090) September 22, 2020

#CSKvsRR CSK fans after watching Sanju Samson and Jofra Archer batting today. pic.twitter.com/vcnPUPXy0M — Biswanath Behera (@Biswana03873302) September 22, 2020

Even Sachin Tendulkar was impressed with Archer’s knock. He tweeted, “What a finish by @JofraArcher taking @rajasthanroyals to 216. Very surprised that @NgidiLungi didn’t even try to bowl a single yorker in the last over.”

What a finish by @JofraArcher taking @rajasthanroyals to 216. Very surprised that @NgidiLungi didn’t even try to bowl a single yorker in the last over. #CSKvsRR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 22, 2020

Some Twitter users even dug up a tweet Archer had posted five years ago, where he foretold the four sixes. Check out the tweet:

6666 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) January 9, 2015

One user called him time traveller for making the prediction. He found some more past tweets of Archer to support his point. Here is the tweet:

Jofra had a terrific day with the ball too. He was the most economic bowler for his team, conceding only 26 runs in 4 overs. He also picked the key wicket of Faf du Plessis who looked dangerous, having scored 72 runs at a strike rate of close to 200. With the win, Rajasthan made the perfect start in the tournament, which left team CSK worrying.